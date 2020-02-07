A Stafford County man who was found sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle early Thursday woke up to 18 criminal charges, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy Travis Vasquez went to the Motel 6 at 401 Warrenton Road at 12:41 a.m. in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Someone called 911 after seeing the vehicle strike the curb while pulling into a parking space.
The car was running and had foggy windows when Vasquez arrived. The driver was asleep with an alcoholic beverage between his legs, and his 8-year-old daughter was asleep in the back seat.
Deputies later opened the door and attempted to wake the driver. They also put the vehicle in park after noticing that it was in neutral.
Vicinanzo said the driver, identified as 31-year-old Michael Rosado, eventually woke up. Deputies said he was extremely lethargic, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police recovered alcohol bottles and small bags of marijuana and a white powdery substance, Vicinanzo said. A gun was found in the vehicle trunk, and a gun that had been reported stolen in Stafford was found on the driver, Vicinanzo said.
Rosado was charged with DUI, child neglect, driving with an open container, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, driving revoked, carrying a concealed weapon (second offense), carrying a concealed weapon while intoxicated and 10 counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Vicinanzo was not sure how the number of firearm offenses was determined.
Rosado was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The child was turned over to Child Protective Services.
