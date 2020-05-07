A man who was already wanted on multiple offenses picked up new felony charges late Wednesday that include kicking a Stafford County deputy in the knee during a failed attempt to avoid going to jail, authorities said.
Deputies went to Foxwood Village about 11:17 p.m. in search of 21-year-old Silvano Avelar Castro, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. Avelar Castro was wanted on multiple charges, including failing to appear in court and a prior charge of assaulting a law-enforcement officer. He had been wanted since missing court on Nov. 14, court records show.
Deputies looked into a residence on Susan Street and saw Avelar Castro inside, Vicinanzo said. He ran out the back door but was immediately apprehended by waiting deputy R.M. Connelly.
As the suspect was being led to a sheriff’s cruiser, Vicinanzo said he forcefully kicked Connelly in the knee and broke away. He ran from the area but was quickly chased down by two other deputies, she said.
Connelly was injured by the kick, Vicinanzo said, and was later treated at a local hospital and released. The suspect was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
In addition to the charges he was already facing, Avelar Castro received new charges of assault on a law-enforcement officer and escape by force.
A preliminary hearing on all of the charges is set for Aug. 6 in Stafford General District Court.
