A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Spotsylvania County last week was arrested Monday morning after he showed up at the former residence of an associate and startled the new tenant, authorities said.
Tyson V. McClain, 40, was apprehended on Olde Greenwich Circle off Lafayette Boulevard in Spotsylvania, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The charges stem from a domestic altercation Jan. 7 in Spotsylvania in which a 24-year-old man was shot. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
According to authorities, the victim and his brother had shown up to the home in the 5000 block of Blarney Street to assist McClain’s girlfriend in a dispute the couple she was having with the suspect. McClain and the victim physically fought inside the home and, after the ruckus spilled outside, authorities allege that McClain of pulled out a gun and fired a single shot.
McClain, who was already wanted in Caroline County, fled the scene in blue pajamas and wasn’t seen by police until Monday.
Scott said a resident called Monday to report a suspicious vehicle in front of the townhouse and told the Sheriff’s Office that someone was continuously banging on the door. The resident did not answer the knocks.
Deputies arrived and found McClain among the people outside the home.
Scott said McClain apparently knew the former resident of the townhouse and was not aware that someone else was living there now.
