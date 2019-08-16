A Stafford County man who tortured a woman and threatened to kill her young child last year was formally sentenced this week to 34 years in prison.
Dominic M. Desoto, 27, was convicted in June following a two–day trial in Stafford Circuit Court on charges that included malicious wounding, attempted murder, child cruelty and two counts of strangulation involving his former fiancée and her son.
“The woman and her children are alive today because she trusted her gut and she’s got courage,” said Stafford Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Lindsey. “If Stafford County deputies hadn’t gotten there, who knows what would have happened.”
Early last August, Desoto was at a home in the Widewater area of Stafford with his fiancée, who was 13 weeks pregnant at the time. According to her testimony, the woman went to bed about 11:30 p.m. one evening and left her 4–year–old boy from a prior relationship in the care of Desoto.
Early the next day, the woman heard the child screaming and later testified that she saw Desoto burning a spider in front of the boy. She also learned that as punishment for the child’s reluctance to eat dinner the previous night, Desoto put the boy in a shed, telling him the spiders “wanted a little boy to eat.”
Desoto admitted to spanking the child, but the woman found bruises all over the boy’s body and an open wound on his buttocks. The woman sent photos of the child’s injuries to people she knew seeking advice on what action she should take. Desoto became upset after learning that she had sent photos.
The woman said that on Aug. 7, 2018, Desoto charged her and choked her until she lost consciousness. He also punched her in the face.
The woman testified that she was later restrained with gorilla tape and handcuffs for multiple hours, during which time Desoto threatened to kill her and the child.
The string of abuse finally subsided after the woman reached a point where she desperately needed emergency medical care. To do so, she agreed to go along with a Desoto scheme in which she would tell police she was attacked outside a county store by a stranger.
Desoto took his fiancée to the Target store on Garrisonville Road to drop her off, giving her instructions to wait 15 minutes before calling 911, according to the prosecutor.
Desoto kept the boy and drove away to a nearby Walmart, but prior to leaving, Desoto again threatened to kill the boy–and then have the woman killed–if she strayed from the scheme.
The woman called 911 and told the dispatcher she needed an ambulance. Initially, she did not reveal to authorities that Desoto attacked her, but later admitted that Desoto was responsible for her injuries and then disclosed his location. Deputies were dispatched to Walmart and took Desoto into custody.
The woman was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries to her neck and eyes. A forensic nurse would later testify that the attempted strangulation she endured was nearly fatal.
The woman has since given birth to a healthy baby, but said she and her son are still suffering from the ordeal.
Desoto will be held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until he is transferred to a state corrections facility.