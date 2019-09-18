A man who robbed a Fredericksburg bank and two convenience stores within a one-week period in January was ordered Wednesday to serve 16 years in prison.
Dervon M. Tate, 28, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 50 years in prison, with all but 16 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to eight charges that included two counts of robbery, armed burglary and two counts of wearing a mask in public.
Judge Gordon Willis’ sentence was at the top of the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which call for a sentence of between 10 years and two months to 16 years.
Prosecutor Justin Witt asked for 20 years, while defense attorney J.D. Smith lobbied for a sentence below the guidelines.
The evidence showed that Tate robbed the Sunoco at 201 Jefferson Davis Highway on his birthday, Jan. 3. He and 28-year-old Timothy Tolson entered the store that evening wearing masks and displaying handguns.
They got $1,061 in that robbery before going to Washington to celebrate Tate’s birthday.
Tolson is serving four and a half years in prison for his role in the Sunoco robbery.
Tate was the lone robber in a Jan. 6 heist at the Exxon station on Plank Road and a Jan. 9 holdup at United Bank in Central Park. He got $2,514 from the bank and $170 from the Exxon.
Several witnesses, including his mother, testified on Tate’s behalf Wednesday, telling the judge they were shocked to learn of his arrest and asking Willis to give him a second chance.
“Initially I was sure they had the wrong person,” said Stacy White, who served with Tate as greeters at their church. “That was not the man I knew.”
Tate, who had no prior felony record, said he had drifted away from his Christian faith at the time and was “in a bad spot.” He claimed his gun was empty during the robberies and that he would have never hurt anyone.
“I don’t know what came over me,” Tate told the judge just before his sentence was announced. “That wasn’t me. I’m begging for another chance. I don’t belong in prison.”
Smith said that in his 39 years of practicing law, he had never known a defendant “more deserving of a break” than Tate. He said giving someone with his potential a lengthy prison term “doesn’t make sense.”
Smith also noted that Tolson, the codefendant in the Sunoco robbery, got only four and a half years despite a criminal record that includes 17 felony and more than 20 misdemeanor convictions.
“It’s not hard to see where the idea for this came from,” Smith said.
Witt said that Tate’s story about having no money, home or job at the time did not begin to excuse his actions.
“Someone who rolls into three places and points a gun in people’s faces deserves more time than what these guidelines call for,” Witt argued. “His actions have had a traumatic impact on these victims.”
