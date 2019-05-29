A man who struck multiple vehicles and injured four people during a wild driving incident in a North Stafford shopping center last year pleaded guilty to 14 charges Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court.
James Edward Baumann, 38, of Dumfries, was convicted of offenses that include multiple larcenies, possession of heroin and multiple counts of hit and run. He will be sentenced July 25.
Most of the charges against Baumann stem from an Oct. 29 incident at the Stafford Marketplace off Garrisonville Road. According to the evidence presented by prosecutor George Elsasser, Baumann was driving a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck that was towing another stolen pickup on a stolen trailer when he began crashing into vehicles near the Bank of America.
In addition to striking about 10 vehicles, some of which were occupied, the truck barreled through decorative bushes and shrubs. Four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Baumann eventually got out of the truck and ran into the Shoppers supermarket with several people in pursuit. He ended up on the roof of a nearby Five Guys, where police found him hiding in an air-conditioning unit.
Police later identified Baumann as the man pictured on surveillance videos in a Walmart and a Home Depot stealing various items on Oct. 10 and 11.
The heroin possession conviction, Elsasser said, came on Oct. 30, the day after his arrest for the Stafford Marketplace incident. After his cellmate overdosed, police found heroin in Baumann's sock.
Baumann told police the heroin belonged to the cellmate and he had grabbed it an an attempt to keep the man from getting into more trouble.
Baumann had a lengthy criminal history before the latest incidents in Stafford, court records show.