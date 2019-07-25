A man who injured four people and struck multiple vehicles during a bizarre driving incident last year at a North Stafford shopping center was ordered Thursday to serve more than six years in prison.
James Edward Baumann, 38, of Dumfries, was convicted of multiple offenses in May in connection with a series of incidents in Stafford County that took place in October. The convictions include multiple counts of hit and run, theft-related offenses and possession of heroin.
He was ordered Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court to serve a total of four years and four months for the October crimes. Baumann also received another two years on a probation violation conviction.
Most of Baumann's Stafford problems stemmed from an Oct. 29 incident at the Stafford Marketplace off Garrisonville Road. He was driving a stolen Ford F-250 pickup that was towing another stolen pickup on a stolen trailer when he started crashing into vehicles near the Bank of America, according to the evidence presented by prosecutor George Elsasser.
Before the rampage ended, he struck about 10 vehicles and barreled through decorative bushes and shrubs. Four people who were in the struck vehicles were later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Baumann later ran into the Shoppers supermarket with several people in pursuit. He ended up on the roof of a nearby Five Guys, where he was found hiding in an air-conditioning unit.
Police later identified Baumann as the man on surveillance cameras stealing items from a Walmart and a Home Depot earlier that month.
The day after his arrest, heroin was found in Baumann's sock after his cellmate overdosed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Testifying Thursday, Baumann took responsibility for his actions and said he had no one to blame but himself. He said he had a good upbringing and a supportive family.
Baumann said he doesn't even remember the Stafford Marketplace incident. He said that at the time, he had been up for six consecutive days abusing methamphetamine.
Baumann, who was represented in Stafford by attorney Cali Lee, still has pending charges in Prince William.