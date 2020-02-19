A man who forced a Stafford County woman into her home at gunpoint, tied her up and robbed her back in 2017 pleaded guilty to four charges Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Mitchell O’Shea Wilson, 47, of Henry County was convicted of armed burglary, robbery, abduction and possessing a firearm as a violent felon. In exchange for his guilty pleas, a number of related charges were dropped.
Wilson will face the possibility of up to life in prison when he is sentenced April 23.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the victim was about to get into her vehicle when she was grabbed from behind by a masked man May 23, 2017. She was then forced back into her home in the 3000 block of Warrenton Road in southern Stafford.
The woman testified at a preliminary hearing about the horror of being tied up for about a half hour while the armed intruder rummaged through her home. He took several guns from a safe in her bedroom and snatched a ring off her finger before leaving.
The robber told the woman he had information from her husband’s ex-wife that there was money in the house. The woman knew that was a lie because her husband didn’t have an ex-wife.
Investigators later learned that another man with ties to Stafford had told Wilson about the potential target. That man is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary. He wasn’t named Wednesday because Frank expressed concern about his safety in jail.
Police identified Wilson as a suspect after a 33-time convicted felon pawned the victim’s stolen ring at a pawn shop in Martinsville.
The felon, Orlena Hunt, testified that she pawned the ring at Wilson’s request. Investigators also obtained phone records showing that Wilson’s phone was in Stafford on the day of the robbery.
Wilson, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested in June last year following a high-speed chase in Henry County.
He is still facing eluding and firearms charges there, and is charged in Prince William County with robbery and aggravated malicious wounding.
