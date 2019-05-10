A man who set up an ambush last year in Stafford County stemming from a $280 drug debt was ordered Friday to serve six years in prison.
Hayden James Parrick, 21, of Triangle, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court by Judge Michael Levy to a total of 18 years with 12 years suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, Kenneth Butler went to Minuteman Circle on July 5 to get some marijuana from Parrick. Butler considered Parrick to be a friend.
But Parrick was also a friend of Fa-eez Gomda, the man Butler owed $280.
When Butler arrived, he was attacked by Gomda and Isaiah Keyes. Both were using baseball bats they had just stolen from a nearby Walmart.
Butler overcame the attack and Gomda and Keyes eventually ran. Butler then turned toward Parrick, the man who had set him up.
Parrick fired two shots, one of which went through Butler’s midsection. He has since recovered from his injuries.
Keyes was ordered for serve a year in prison for his role in the incident, while Gomda was ordered to serve nine months.
Attorney Cali Lee asked Levy to give Parrick three years to serve, the minimum amount he could have been sentenced to. She argued that was more in line with what the codefendants were given.
But Lustig argued for a 10-year active sentence for Parrick, pointing out that he was shooting in a residential area.
“While there were unclean hands all over this case, [Parrick] was the only one who brought out a firearm,” Lustig argued.
Levy’s sentence represented the high end of the recommended state sentencing guidelines.