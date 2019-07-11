A man who shot a young woman during a drug deal in which authorities sya both of them were planning to rip the other one off pleaded guilty to two charges Thursday in Stafford County Circuit Court.
Michael Allen Johnson Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and attempted robbery. In exchange for Johnson's guilty pleas, prosecutor Ed Lustig dropped a firearms charge.
Johnson will be sentenced Sept. 23.
According to the evidence presented by Lustig, the incident took place on Nov. 10 in the Olde Forge subdivision in southern Stafford. Haley Rodgers, who was 18 at the time, was shot in the back with a small-caliber handgun as she was fleeing from the encounter.
Lustig said that Rodgers had set up a drug deal on social media. Investigators said she told them that she was intending to sell Johnson an imitation controlled substance.
The evidence showed that Johnson had no intention of buying anything, real or otherwise. He intended to rob Rodgers, text messages showed.
When Rodgers showed up at the meeting spot, Johnson pulled out a gun and ordered her to empty her pockets. Instead, she drove away and was shot in the upper back as she was leaving.
Rodgers, who had a male passenger in her vehicle, showed up at Mary Washington Hospital later that afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries.
Johnson was arrested three days later and has been in custody ever since. The gun used in the shooting was recovered from a person who was not charged in connection with the incident.
The two charges Johnson was convicted of carry a combined maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.