A man who gutted a man outside the Fredericksburg Walmart for no apparent reason was ordered Wednesday to serve 18 years in prison.
Monta Deandre Beanum, 31, was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 36 years with half of it suspended. He had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding, attempted murder and wounding in the commission of a felony.
According to prosecutor Kevin Gross, Derrick Holloman was in the Walmart in Central Park on Dec. 30, 2017, when he ran into Beanum. Gross said that Holloman recognized Beanum from being in jail together, but was not his friend.
The prosecution’s version of the story was that Beanum, who had come to the store with his girlfriend and their two children, followed Holloman around the store while repeatedly asking for $10. Holloman eventually became frustrated and walked out of the store, leaving his shopping cart behind.
Store surveillance cameras showed Beanum later stabbing Holloman in the stomach with a knife, causing his intestines to spill out. The cameras also showed Beanum running behind the fleeing victim after the attack.
Holloman managed to make it to the hospital for emergency surgery. Gross said the victim has a permanent scar and lasting issues because of his injuries.
Gross asked Judge Sarah Deneke to impose a life sentence. He called Beanum a “violent individual” and pointed out that he was on probation at the time for stabbing a man in Spotsylvania who owed him a $40 drug debt.
“To show compassion to him is cruel to the victim and potential future victims,” Gross said. “Why should someone like him ever be allowed to roam free?”
Defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman asked Deneke for a sentence at or below the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a prison term of between 11 years and five months to 25 years and five months.
Coleman said Beanum has serious mental health issues and “does not deserve to be put away for the rest of his life.” Beanum was tested prior to trial and deemed legally sane.
Coleman put on several character witnesses who spoke highly of Beanum, and said his mental health issues were exacerbated by the death of his mother about 12 years ago and the brutal slaying of his brother, Rodney Beanum, who was shot multiple times and killed in the middle of a Mayfield street in November 2013.
Prior to being sentenced, Beanum said, “I am really sorry. I have been reading the Bible and what I seek is forgiveness.”
Deneke said that Beanum clearly has mental health issues and said his crime “made no sense.”
“You are violent and unpredictable,” the judge said. “It’s scary.”