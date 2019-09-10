A man who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl in 2012 in Spotsylvania County will likely have to serve 48 years in prison after being caught sneaking back into the country Friday, authorities said.
Mario Aristides Rivas–Marquez, 43, was arrested following a brief pursuit involving seven people in two vehicles in El Paso, Texas, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
One of the six apprehended was Rivas–Marquez, who had been deported to his native El Salvador after serving time for convictions in Spotsylvania.
Court records show Rivas–Marquez, an illegal immigrant, was convicted of five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. Rape charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement.
Rivas–Marquez was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison with all but 48 years suspended. One of the conditions of his agreement states that once he was deported after serving the two years, he would serve the remaining 48 years if he ever returned to the United States.
Spotsylvania prosecutor Amanda Sweeney, who handled the case in 2013, said Tuesday she will request that Rivas–Marquez be returned to Spotsylvania as soon as possible so he can serve the 48 years his agreement calls for.
Sweeney said she agreed to the deal at the time largely because of problems involving having such a young victim testify.
According to court records, the offenses involving Rivas–Marquez and the girl took place between October 2012 and January 2013 in Spotsylvania. An investigation began after the girl told her mother about things Rivas–Marquez had done to her that hurt her. The mother found marks on the child’s body that supported what the child was telling her.
The evidence included statements from the victim’s older brother, who described seeing his sister naked in Rivas–Marquez’s bedroom. When the boy inquired about the situation, he was made to go outside to play.
