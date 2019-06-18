Two Spotsylvania County residents were indicted Monday on charges stemming from an incident late last month in which authorities said a man was intentionally struck by a vehicle and pinned between two cars.
Gregory Lovell Armstead Jr. is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, a felony that carries a penalty of between 20 years and life in prison. He is also charged with felony hit and run.
Nicole M. Matthews is charged with a felony for failing to report an accident. Both Armstead and Matthews were directly indicted by a Spotsylvania grand jury and neither had been arrested as of Tuesday night.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, Rufus McCoy was seriously injured during an incident that took place May 30 in the Weis parking lot at 10871 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania. The affidavit states that Armstead purposely drove a 2006 Land Rover into the body of McCoy “with the intent to do grave bodily injury or permanent disfigurement,” pinning him between two vehicles and causing lower body trauma that required emergency surgery.
Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said Matthews was a passenger in the Land Rover, which court records state was found five days after the assault at a location in King George County owned by Armstead. Carey said the investigation showed that Matthews’ sister was in a relationship with McCoy and the attack apparently stemmed from something that had occurred within that relationship.