A high-speed pursuit in Stafford County that started after a vehicle ran a stop sign ended when it ran a red light at a busy intersection and collided with another automobile Tuesday, authorities said.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, which led to multiple charges against the suspect and a lengthy traffic delay at the intersection of U.S. 1 and U.S. 17 in the Falmouth area.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Animal Control Officer Edward Brooks was in the area of Centreport Parkway and Mountain View Road at 10:51 a.m. when he saw a motorist disregard a stop sign. Brooks attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver kept going.
Deputy Alexander Sypolt and others were in pursuit on U.S. 1 when Sypolt saw the vehicle traveling at high speeds and repeatedly switching lanes. The suspect’s vehicle was T-boned when he ran a red light while crossing U.S. 17, Vicinanzo said.
Richard Valderama, 43, of Manassas was taken into custody, Vicinanzo said. Rescue workers came to the scene, but neither Valderama nor the other driver were seriously hurt, she said.
Valderama was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and several traffic violations.
He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
