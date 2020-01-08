A Manassas man, Mark R. Tee, 48, was killed Tuesday after the car he was riding in collided with a Fauquier County school bus due to snowy road conditions.
Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 a 2001 GMC Savana was driving east on State Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) when the driver lost control, crossed the center line, and collided with a westbound Fauquier County school bus, according to a news release by the Virginia State Police.
The accident happened on Rt. 55 between Carrington and Sage roads, according to the release.
The driver of the GMC, a 71-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. The man was wearing a seat belt.
Tee, a passenger in the GMC, died at the scene because of injuries in the crash. Tee was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the school bus, a 59-year-old woman of Warrenton, was injured in the crash and transported to Fauquier Hospital. She was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the school bus, a 68-year-old female, also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. Another adult passenger in the school bus was not hurt.
There were no children in the bus at the time of the accident.
Slick road conditions due to snow accumulation was a factor in the cause of the crash.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper T. Green is investigating the crash with the assistance of VSP's Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, the Fauquier Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
