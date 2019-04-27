FROM STAFF REPORTS
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County on Friday that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.
State Police trooper S.K. Burke–Smith is investigating the wreck, which happened Friday just before 3 p.m. on State Route 802 (Springs Road), just east of Fair Oaks Drive.
The police reported that a 2006 Toyota Rav–4 was traveling east on Springs Road when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment, then over-corrected and struck a 2006 Chevy Express van that was traveling westbound.
The driver of the Toyota, 29-year-old Stephanie N. Rix of Manassas Park, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. Rix was later flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she died. Rix was wearing a seat belt, police said.
The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Culpeper, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was also wearing a seat belt, police said.
No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department and Culpeper County EMS assisted at the scene of the wreck.