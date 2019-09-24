A Northern Virginia teen died last week in a two-vehicle collision in Fauquier County while a teen driver was charged with reckless driving.
Virginia State Police Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating the incident that occurred at 1:07 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Route 612 (Brent Town Road) six-tenths of a mile north of Route 610 (Aquia Road).
A 2000 Ford F-450 was traveling north on Route 612 when the driver ran off of the roadway right, over-corrected, crossed a center-line and collided with a southbound 2013 Ford F-150, according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. The older Ford pickup then ran off of the roadway right, struck an embankment and over turned.
The driver of the Ford F-450, Brayan E. Moreira-Saravia, 19, of Brandywine, Maryland, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Moreira-Saravia was wearing a seat-belt.
A passenger in the F-450, Brian Recinos, 19, of Manassas, was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Recinos died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Coffey.
The driver of the Ford F-150, a 31-year-old male, of Virginia Beach, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat-belt.
Moreira-Saravia was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain proper control. The crash remains under investigation.
The VSP Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team and VDOT assisted at the scene.
