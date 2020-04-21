A local man was ordered Tuesday to serve three years in prison for his role in a domestic altercation that resulted in multiple stab wounds for another young man.
Daryon Michael Bowens, 27, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to unlawful wounding and conspiracy. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
Prosecutor Steve Eubank reduced two charges against Bowen as part of a plea agreement accepted by Judge Sarah Deneke.
According to court records and evidence presented Tuesday, the victim, Keyvon O. Smith, and his girlfriend at the time, Brittany Dillard, got into a dispute on Aug. 3 about Smith's refusal to accompany her to a family reunion.
The argument resumed after the reunion and became physical, Eubank said. Bowens and another man, Ronnie J. Foster, were eventually contacted to come to the aid of Dillard and another woman, Talaya Waller.
The two men entered the residence in the 800 block of Dixon Street in the city early Aug. 4 and got into an altercation that resulted in multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds to Smith. Smith was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the two women left with the suspects.
Defense attorney Anna Lindemann said that Smith had repeatedly physically abused Dillard and had stolen money from her. She said Bowens' intent was to assist the women in getting Smith out of the home.
Foster, Dillard and Waller all still have pending charges in connection with the incident. A trial for Foster is scheduled for Thursday.
Smith is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Court records show he is serving a 6-month prison sentence for a probation violation stemming from a 2012 robbery conviction in Stafford.
