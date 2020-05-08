A Maryland has been charged with multiple offenses as the result of a high-speed chase that ended early Thursday in the Partlow area of Spotsylvania County after reaching speeds of up to 130 mph, police said.
According to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police, the pursuit started about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday after a trooper clocked a 2014 Nissan Altima heading south on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania at 103 mph in a 65 mph zone.
The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop about a mile north of the Massaponax exit, Coffey said, but the driver continued south at even higher speeds.
The suspect continued into Caroline County before exiting the interstate. The suspect ended up on Ladysmith Road and eventually ran off the road and got stuck in a field in the 3200 block of Partlow Road, police said, where the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
Kenneth L. Bacon Jr., 36, of Fort Washington, Md., is charged in Spotsylvania with reckless driving, eluding police, DUI, possession of marijuana, improper registration and driving without a valid license.
In Caroline, Bacon was charged with a second reckless driving offense and running a red light. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
