A Monday night shooting in Spotsylvania County has left one man dead and another seriously injured.
At 8:40 p.m. Monday, Spotsylvania deputies responded to the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court, in the area of Germanna Point Drive. There, they found James Michael Wallin, 18, of Spotsylvania dead at the scene.
Wallin had been shot multiple times.
About the same time, another man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Detectives connected the two shooting victims through witness accounts and evidence found at both the crime scene and at the hospital. Authorities also located a vehicle related to the shooting.
Maj. Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said that victim was transported Monday night to another area hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police were initially alerted to the shooting while on routine patrol in the area. Skebo said patrolling deputies heard shots fired and screaming coming from the area of Matti Hill Court, which enabled them to arrive almost immediately on the scene.
Spotsylvania detectives continue to investigate the incident, as well as the motive for the shooting.