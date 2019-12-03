Two men who were charged in connection with the 2008 death of a Westmoreland County woman were found not guilty Monday.
Earl Cox and Carey Parker, both of Hague, were arrested about a year ago in connection with the March 1, 2008, death of 62-year-old Emma Jane Johnson. Johnson’s body was found along the side of State Route 3 in Westmoreland, about a mile from the bus stop in neighboring Richmond County, where she was supposed to board for a trip to Atlantic City.
Authorities alleged that Johnson was struck by the bus and killed.
Cox was indicted on Nov. 29, 2018, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and not reporting an accident involving death as a driver. Parker was charged with not reporting an accident involving death as a passenger.
The men were cleared following a daylong trial in Richmond County Circuit Court on Monday during which both denied having any role in Johnson’s death.
An autopsy showed that Johnson died from “blunt force trauma to the trunk,” which court records state were consistent with being struck by the type of bus she’d been planning to board that day.
Johnson’s family said she was dropped off at the bus stop that morning, but the defendants claimed they never saw her.
Johnson’s daughter, Coretta Morris, organized the 2008 trip and was supposed to meet up with her mother when the bus got to Richmond. She said Monday’s acquittals were a devastating ending to a long ordeal.
“I am so, so hurt that there will never be justice for my mother,” Morris said. “There will never be closure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.