Two young men who were juveniles last year when they robbed a woman at gunpoint after she let one of them use her phone pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.
Rashad Emanuel Williams, 19, of Washington, and Nathaniel Tre-Shawn Haggins, 19, of Hyattsville, Md., will be sentenced in Spotsylvania on Feb. 13. Both have already been convicted and/or sentenced for their roles in an armed robberies last year in Stafford. Williams was also convicted of a robbery in Fredericksburg; Haggins is awaiting trial in that case.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland, the Spotsylvania robbery took place on May 8 of last year at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive off Lafayette Boulevard.
The victim was sitting in her car waiting for an appointment when one of the robbers approached her vehicle wearing a hoodie and jeans. He asked the victim if he could use her phone because he was lost and needed to call someone.
While the first robber was pretending to make a call, the second robber approached from the passenger's side of the car. He opened the door, pointed a gun at the woman and told her to "give me all of your [expletive]."
He then snatched her bags from the front seat and both robbers ran away. The victim yelled at them to please not take her medicine, and one of the robbers threw the medicine onto the floorboard of the car, where it remained until deputies arrived.
Investigators recovered prints from the vehicles and surveillance video that showed the robbers. The victim's credit cards were used at several stores, Montague–Holland said.
Fredericksburg police raided a home in the city associated with the suspects eight days after the Spotsylvania robbery and took Williams and Haggins into custody.
Regarding the Spotsylvania robbery, the suspects told police that they were riding with a woman when the victim cut them off in traffic. The driver of their vehicle, later identified as Gloria Blas, told the teens that "y'all need to hit a lick," which is slang for committing a robbery.
Blas has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny. She has a trial scheduled for Feb . 13 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.
After the victim and Blas exchanged words, the teens said Blas told them to "get that [expletive]." She dropped them off in Olde Greenwich and picked them up after the robbery, according to the evidence.
Williams and Haggins were both convicted in Stafford for a May 16, 2018, robbery at a 7–Eleven off Warrenton Road in which they were dressed as women.
Williams was sentenced to a total of 21 years, with 18 years suspended. Haggins got 13 years, with all but four years suspended.
Both young men were also charged a May 8, 2018, robbery in Fredericksburg during which a woman was shot in the face. Williams was sentenced in the city to 25 years, with 15 years suspended, court records show, while Haggins has a trial set for Dec. 2.
