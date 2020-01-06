Kendallwood accident

Stafford County Sheriff's deputies and fire/rescue personnel work at the scene of a two-car accident on Route 218 near Kendallwood Drive in Stafford in Stafford, Virginia on Jan. 6, 2020.

Two motorists died in a head-on crash in southern Stafford on Monday, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 12:31 p.m. on State Route 218 in the White Oak area.

Amanda Vicinanzo, spokeswoman for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, said the names of those killed are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello said Route 218 was shut down until 4 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Little Whim and Ringgold roads to allow emergency responders a secure area to work the accident scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

