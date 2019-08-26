(UPDATED at 11:28 a.m.)
Search efforts continue in Caroline County for Adam Napier of Ruther Glen, the boater who disappeared on the Rappahannock River on Sunday.
Around 2 p.m. yesterday, a skiff–type recreational boat carrying Napier and Michael Husted of Bowling Green, hit a sandbar and overturned in the area of Eva Drive and Snowden Road in the Portagabo Bay area of the county.
Husted was recovered by rescue personnel, while Napier remains missing.
Rescue crews and drones searched the area for Napier on Sunday, but the search yielded no results and was halted at sunset.
On Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries resumed the search, along with rescue crews from Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties, as well as Falmouth and Ladysmith Fire and Rescue.
Paige Pearson, public relations manager for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the crews will search until 5 p.m. Monday. At that time, they will reassess their efforts.