The FBI is casting a wide net in search of a missing 14-year-old girl from Louisa County.
Isabel Hicks was last seen at her residence in Bumpass early Oct. 21, according to a release from the Richmond Division of the FBI.
She is believed to be in the company of a 34-year-old Bumpass man, Bruce William Lynch Jr. The release does not indicate what the relationship is between Lynch and the girl or why police think she is with him.
The FBI is assisting the Louisa Sheriff’s Office in the search for Isabel, who is described as a white girl, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Lynch is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is believed to be driving a light blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags VEM-9071.
Investigators believe that Lynch and Isabel may be camping. Police say that Lynch is believed to be armed and potentially dangerous.
Anyone who spots either one is asked to call their local law-enforcement office or the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804/261-1044. Residents are warned not to approach Lynch if he is spotted.
