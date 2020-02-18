The 84-year-old Brightwood man who went missing two weeks ago was found dead Monday night on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
James “Jimmy” Jenkins, of Madison County, was discovered deceased inside of his blue pickup truck that had gone over an embankment at mile marker 23 on the Parkway in Nelson County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The U.S. Park Service notified local authorities of the discovery just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, the sheriff’s office said. Park service officials were able to positively identify the man in the vehicle as Jenkins.
“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our heartfelt sympathy to the Jenkins family, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Erik Weaver said. “We would also like to thank the public for your assistance in searching for Mr. James “Jimmy” Jenkins.”
Jenkins was last seen on Feb. 4 and reported missing on Feb. 6 when he reportedly drove to Culpeper. Various outlets issued missing person alerts in hopes of finding him as the man was in need of medication.
Novum Baptist Church in Reva expressed its grief at the news of Jenkins' passing.
"Our Brother Jimmy Jenkins has died and is safe in the presence of the Lord. Following a nearly two-week search for him and his vehicle, his body was located tonight. Let us now pray for the comfort of his family," the local church posted on Facebook.
