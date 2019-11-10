An elderly Spotsylvania County man who was reported missing Friday was found dead early Saturday in woods not far from his home, police said.
David Waller, 87, walked away from his home in the 2000 block of Log Cabin Road sometime after 4 p.m. Friday. He was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. and the Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert that included a description of Waller and his clothing and the fact that he suffered from dementia.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management participated in the subsequent search that ended early Saturday. No foul play is suspected, Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said.
