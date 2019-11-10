A Sunday morning fire caused significant damage at a small community church in southern Stafford.
At 8:26 a.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue units responded to Greater Hope Worship Assembly, located at 140 Harrell Road in southern Stafford.
First responders extinguished the fire by 9 a.m.
“The inside was totally gutted,” said Stafford County Fire Chief Joe Cardello. “Fortunately, it did not get into the attic.”
Cardello also said chairs, flooring and wall coverings also sustained heavy damage within the cinder block structure.
Harrell Road was closed to through traffic during the incident to allow emergency response units access to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
