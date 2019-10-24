A couple who allowed a tortured 3-year-old boy to suffer for well over a week without seeking medical attention for his severe injuries received stiff sentences Thursday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Daniel Morgan Gass, 23, was ordered to serve 20 years. The evidence showed that Gass was the one who inflicted the injuries on his girlfriend’s child.
Karen Lynn Reed, 23, of Richardsville, the child’s mother, was sentenced to five years in prison. The sentence Judge Victoria Willis imposed on Reed was the maximum penalty for her child cruelty conviction.
Reed was previously sentenced to five years in Culpeper County for charges involving the same child. Gass got six years and three months in Culpeper, giving him a total prison sentence of more than 26 years.
According to evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, Gass and Reed are heroin addicts who were staying in a Stafford motel with the boy in late December.
Some time around Jan. 10, the couple was in Culpeper when Child Protective Services was alerted to the boy’s condition. CPS worker Joel Gaines testified that the boy had bandages on both hands and bruises on his forehead when he caught up with the couple.
After insisting that Reed take off the bandages, Gaines saw the boy’s hands were bleeding and his skin was peeling off. Gaines had the child rushed for medical treatment.
Reed initially claimed that the child was injured when he fell into a bonfire. She said they were hesitant to seek medical attention because they’d been the subject of a prior CPS investigation and feared losing custody of the child.
Reed later told authorities that the bonfire story was a lie that she and Gass had come up with. She said Gass had hurt the child by throwing him from the bathtub into the side of a toilet and into the back of a bed. She also told the social worker that Gass had repeatedly kicked the boy.
The worst injuries came when Gass held the boy’s hands under hot water for between 45 seconds and a minute.
The child’s current guardian, a cousin of Reed’s, said the boy’s hands are still red and discolored. He said doctors have told the family that the child will need skin grafts, probably in the not-too-distant future.
He said the child has a phobia about anything hot and will only take a bath in ice cold water.
“He’s come a long way,” the guardian said. “But he has a long way to go.”
Nathan Buczek, Reed’s attorney, urged Willis to give her a sentence below the guidelines. He said she needs drug and mental health treatment and pointed out that she was already serving five years on her Culpeper convictions.
Terence Patton, Gass’ attorney, also sought mercy from the judge. He said Gass had no prior felony record and is already serving more than six years for essentially the same offense in Culpeper.
Frank scoffed at suggestions that drugs were responsible for their actions. He pointed out that Gass had been in jail for months when a recorded phone call caught him and Reed trying to concoct a story to explain the child’s injuries.
As for Reed, Frank said, “She has a lot of excuses, but I don’t see any remorse.”
Willis said the failure to get medical treatment for the child showed an “appalling lack of care and concern.”
She said that as a judge, not many things shock her anymore. “But the pictures of [the boy’s injuries] did. He had to be screaming bloody murder.”
Both defendants gave statements prior to their sentences in which they apologized for their actions and asked for mercy.
