A trial date is expected to be set next month for a man accused of killing his sister and stabbing his pregnant girlfriend during an inexplicable rage last year in Fredericksburg.
Daniel Alfredo Martinez–Nolasco, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and malicious wounding. During a brief court appearance Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Judge Gordon Willis set an arraignment for Martinez–Nolasco for Aug. 9, at which time a trial date would be set.
Maria D. Martinez–Nolasco, 25, was stabbed multiple times Dec. 10 in a home in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court. Court records show that she was stabbed in the head, face, chest, upper back, behind the ear and elsewhere.
Maria E. Machado Ventura, 24, testified at an earlier hearing that she was attacked as she approached the kitchen in response to the other woman's screams. Machado Ventura was pregnant with Daniel Martinez–Nolasco's child at the time. Both women lived in the home with him, along with his two brothers and his sister's two children.
The testimony was that Daniel Martinez–Nolasco ran out of the home after the brothers, both of whom have the same first name, intervened. He was covered in blood when he was apprehended a short time later.
It remains unclear why the attack took place. Testimony at a preliminary hearing indicated that Maria Martinez–Nolasco had spoken to her brother several times about finding a job so he could help with the bills and prepare for his upcoming child.
He had also accused his girlfriend of being with other men and expressed doubt about her child being his, something Machado Ventura said was not true. There was also testimony about the suspect watching Satanic movies and hearing voices in his head.
But Machado Ventura testified that there was no indication what was about to happen Dec. 10. She said she and Maria Martinez–Nolasco were preparing to do laundry that day when she heard screams coming from the kitchen.
She said that as she neared the kitchen, Daniel Martinez–Nolasco shifted his rage onto her.
Both women were suffering from severe stab wounds when rescue workers arrived a short time later. Maria Martinez–Nolasco was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.