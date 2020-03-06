A Colonial Beach man was arrested Thursday night following a high-speed chase that started in King George County and ended with a crash in neighboring Westmoreland County, police said.
King George Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton said a deputy was on duty about 9:20 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle exceeding 80 mph while heading east on State Route 3 in the area of Stanley Road in King George.
Police said the motorcycle picked up speed as deputies tried to stop it and continued on Route 3 into Westmoreland, where it crashed. Deputies were not involved in the crash, Wharton said, and tended to the driver until emergency workers arrived.
The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and turned over to authorities. Anthony Jamal Gray, 21, was charged with felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a suspended license and multiple traffic offenses.
The investigation revealed that the motorcycle Gray was riding had been reported stolen in Arlington County. Gray was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
