A Louisa County man was killed early Tuesday after his motorcycle was rammed from behind while he was stopped at a traffic light in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Mica A. Bland, 42, was stopped on State Route 3 at the intersection of Andora Drive about 5:50 a.m. when an eastbound Ford F-350 truck crashed into his motorcycle from behind, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. C.A. Carey said.
Bland was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Lisa Monroe of Locust Grove, was charged with reckless driving.
Carey said more charges could be filed pending consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office. The incident is still being investigated.
The eastbound lanes were closed for several hours as Sheriff's Office and highway department personnel and rescue workers investigated the incident, administered first aid and set up detours.