A murder charge against a man accused of killing another young man during a dispute at a Stafford County gas station last year was sent to a county grand jury this week.
Jules Jawan Morgan, 19, of Spotsylvania County, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges stem from the Nov. 18 slaying of 24-year-old Chaquil Daily of Stafford.
Daily was shot three times with a 9mm weapon near the gas pumps at the Exxon/Mr. B's Market and Deli on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. Daily was not armed.
According to the evidence presented Thursday in Stafford General District Court by prosecutors Amy Casey and Ed Lustig, a witness saw Daily come out of the store and head toward Morgan.
The witness testified that it appeared the two men were exchanging heated words, but she could not hear what was being said. A store surveillance camera captured the deadly incident, but includes no audio.
The motive for the slaying remains unclear. Prosecutors said there was no indication that Morgan and Daily knew each other prior to the incident.
Morgan fled the scene in a car and was apprehended in Pennsylvania several days later. The suspected getaway driver, Jonathan Wrenn of Spotsylvania, is charged in Stafford with being an accessory after the fact of homicide.
Thursday's hearing had an emotional moment when a member of Daily's family shouted at Morgan, "I hope you burn in hell!" That woman was ordered by bailiffs to leave the courtroom.
Defense attorney Jay Ventura argued that the evidence did not support the first-degree murder charge and noted that Daily was the one approaching his client.
Morgan is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.