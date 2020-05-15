A man who was naked when he was taken into custody Wednesday after breaking into a Caroline County home has been charged with several additional offenses, court records show.
Edward William Cole Jr., 33, of Alexandria, was indicted Friday in Caroline General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24. Cole is being held without bond in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Cole was initially charged with breaking and entering, attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has since been charged with a second attempted malicious wounding offense, robbery, felony destruction of property, possession of marijuana and indecent exposure.
According to Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa, a retired couple was in their home in the 7000 block of Ladysmith Road shortly after 6 p.m. when a large man they had never seen before forced his way inside, saying he needed to charge his cell phone. Coles, who is listed at 6 feet 5 inches tall and 300 pounds, arrived in a BMW with Pennsylvania tags.
Lippa said the man took a handgun from the husband, ran out of the home and fired a shot into the residence. The victims, who were not injured, ran into the woods behind their home and called 911.
Members of the Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police surrounded the home and spent more than 30 minutes trying to talk the suspect into coming outside without the weapon. He finally came out without the gun and without his clothes and was taken into custody without further incident.
Cole, who has a criminal record in Northern Virginia that includes larceny- and drug-related convictions, has no known ties to Caroline, police said. Authorities believe he got off Interstate 95 and randomly chose a county home to enter.
