A man who struck at least four vehicles and a building with his car Tuesday afternoon in the area of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre was suffering from a medical condition and will not be charged, police said.
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said the 32-year-old driver suffers from narcolepsy and experienced an episode in the area of Amos Lane. He sideswiped a 2012 Audi while traveling east on State Route 3, Scott said, before veering into the mall entrance and striking a 2005 Lexus.
The driver left the mall roundabout and went west, crossing Bragg Road and a curb. He then hit some bushes, a 2017 Chevrolet SUV and a 2013 Honda before crashing into the Coldwell Banker building at 990 Bragg Road.
“He was basically driving in his sleep,” said Scott, who added there were no drugs or alcohol in the man’s system.
The injured driver ended up at Mary Washington Hospital, where he banged on a city police car before being detained, police said. He was later admitted to the hospital for treatment and a DMV medical review has been ordered.
None of the motorists whose vehicles were struck were injured, Scott said, but their vehicles sustained varying amounts of damage. Scott said the man and his parents were cooperative during interviews with police.
—Keith Epps
