A 39-year-old King George County man has been charged in connection with an Aug. 12 incident in which Spotsylvania County teenager James M. Wallin was killed.
William G. McDowney was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple firearm-related charges, including two counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted violent felon, grand larceny of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said.
McDowney is the second person arrested in connection with the Aug. 12 slaying of Wallin, 18, who was killed during an altercation in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court in Spotsylvania. Augustus A. Rhodes, a 32-year-old Spotsylvania man, was arrested shortly after the slaying on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
No one has been charged with murder in connection with the slaying, though the investigation is ongoing.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two men in a silver sedan arrived at Matti Hill Court about 8:40 that night and the driver got out and assaulted Wallin. The combatants exchanged gunfire and both were shot.
Wallin was found in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures, which were unsuccessful.
Rhodes, who was assisted back to his vehicle by the person he arrived with, showed up at the nearby Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center a short time later with multiple gunshot wounds. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not announced the motive for the shootings.
McDowney was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. Rhodes, also known as Agustus Rhoades, is also in the regional jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 20 in Spotsylvania General District Court.
