The new attorney for convicted murderer Lisa Schulken Bartosch is asking a judge to delay her sentencing to allow for ongoing sanity testing that could result in a withdrawal of her previous guilty plea in Stafford County Circuit Court.
Defense attorney John C. Kiyonaga of Alexandria also requested sanctions against the prosecutors involved in Bartosch’s case and their removal from the case. Stafford prosecutors Lori DiGiosia and Amy Casey are handling the case.
Bartosch, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in September. Her husband, Scott “Chip” Bartosch, 51, died on May 29, 2017, as the results of burns he suffered 28 days earlier.
The agreement worked out by prosecutors and Terence Patton, Bartosch’s former attorney, called for Bartosch to receive an active prison sentence of between 20 and 35 years. The sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16, but was delayed after Kiyonaga showed up and announced that he had been hired to replace Patton, Bartosch’s court-appointed attorney for more than a year.
It was not clear who hired Kiyonaga; he told a judge in December that it was someone from California.
The sentencing was rescheduled for March 16, but Kiyonaga’s motion would delay that indefinitely if granted by Judge Michael Levy.
Kiyonaga wrote that a psychiatrist and a neuropsychologist are currently evaluating Bartosch to determine her sanity at the time of the slaying and at the time she entered into the plea agreement. He wrote the prior sanity testing involving Bartosch was insufficient and done by someone who is not a “psychiatric professional.”
The prosecution evidence showed that the Bartosches had been married since 1986 and raised four children. Prosecutors said the children weren’t aware of any significant marital issues, and the couple attended a baseball game the night before Scott Bartosch was set on fire in his bedroom.
The investigation showed that Scott Bartosch was not aware that the family home in Hampton Oaks subdivision had been foreclosed on in March 2017 or that his wife had stopped consistently paying the mortgage. Lisa Bartosch handled the family finances, according to the prosecution evidence.
On the day Bartosch doused her sleeping husband with gasoline and set him on fire, the couple was supposed to appear in a Stafford court regarding their pending eviction. Lisa Bartosch was apparently the only family member who knew about the court hearing.
Kiyonaga wrote that a “psychological snap” was a much more likely cause of Bartosch’s actions that any intention to cover up financial problems. He wrote that is was “implausible” to surmise that Bartosch could have thought that killing her husband and destroying their home could have saved her good reputation.
Kiyonaga also accused the prosecutors of withholding exculpatory evidence from her previous attorney, such as the fact that she had been complaining to a therapist for at least three years about being sexually abused by her husband. He also suggested that the prosecutors are to blame for the negative reactions her family members have shown toward her in court.
Casey said Friday that she and DiGiosia will file a response to Kiyonaga’s motion in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.