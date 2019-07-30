A new trial date has been set for a Locust Grove man facing 168 criminal charges in a child pornography case.
Orange Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer on Tuesday granted a defense motion to reschedule the jury trial for Ryan Matthew Champlin, 37, of Lake of the Woods. He is charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender.
The new trial date is March 11–13, 2020. He pleaded not guilty.
Court-appointed attorneys Ryan Rakness and Hannon Wright are representing Champlin, who appeared beside them at Tuesday’s brief hearing.
Rakness said the defense team had identified its expert for trial and that it would need a couple months to consider voluminous evidence in preparing their case. The commonwealth did not object to the trial delay.
Champlin was a registered sex offender when he moved to Lake of the Woods in 2018 as a result of a 2013 conviction in Salt Lake City, Utah, for sexual exploitation of a minor. On the new charges, he faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 1,700 years.
It was on Jan. 11 that Orange authorities received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a possible child pornography case that was occurring in the county.
The case was assigned to Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Becky Jones, who is part of the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children division. Her investigation traced the computer’s IP address to an address in Lake of the Woods.
A motions hearing in the case was set for 1:30 p.m., Dec. 19.