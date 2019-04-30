A new trial date has been set for the man accused in a 2018 fatal shooting in an Orange County laundromat.
Michael Alan Humphries, 37, of Locust Grove pleaded not guilty in October to first degree murder in the Feb. 13, 2018, shooting death of 24-year-old Alistair Smith, of Unionville, inside Wendell’s Place Laundromat on State Route 20 in Locust Grove.
His trial by jury was scheduled to begin Monday, but was postponed after the defendant asked for and received a new court-appointed attorney. Humphries appeared briefly in Orange Circuit Court on Monday with his new attorney, David Randle, to schedule a new trial.
Orange Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell requested proceedings be extended to seven days instead of the previously scheduled five days because of “developments in the case.”
The new trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection and possibly opening arguments Sept. 27 and to run weekdays through Oct. 7.
Randle, of Stanardsville, said that would give him plenty of time to prepare his defense in the case.
“We’re anxious to set it as soon as possible,” he told Judge Dale Durrer.
The judge gave both sides until Aug. 5 to file any motions and set a motions hearing for Sept. 5. Randle said he could file motions earlier than that and Durrer said the court would accommodate it.
O’Connell brought up the right to a speedy trial factor, saying she wanted it on the record that Humphries was the one who delayed proceedings when requesting a new attorney. Durrer acknowledged this, saying Humphries waived his speedy trial rights because of “irreconcilable differences” with his former attorney, Adam Rhea.
The defendant, sporting a long beard and hair, rolled his eyes as the judge spoke, and looked to his family sitting in the audience, including a sister.
Randle declined comment on his client’s behalf following the hearing Monday.
Orange authorities responded to the scene of the reported shooting that February morning and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Smith was on his stomach on the floor, along with three spent cartridges and a loaded cartridge, according to court records.
While still on the scene, the lead investigator was notified that Humphries had turned himself in at the local jail. The defendant reportedly told police he “shot a guy,” according to the criminal complaint.
Video footage from the business showed a man walking into the laundromat, shooting the victim with a long rifle and then exiting the business. Humphries has no prior criminal history and was working as a mechanic at the time of his arrest.
Smith served three years in the U.S. Army and has a young daughter, according to his father. He was employed at a nearby convenience store at the time of his death. According to the criminal complaint, Humphries’ wife worked at the same store and the defendant believed she and Smith were having an affair.