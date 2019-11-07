Two men who spent one night defacing parts of downtown Fredericksburg will spend considerably longer cleaning it up.
Robert F. Singhass, 20, of Unionville and Cameron Scott Baker, 19, of Locust Grove are currently serving jail terms for their roles in a May 1 spree in which as many as 36 Fredericksburg properties, including a Civil War mural, were “tagged” with spray paint.
Singhass was ordered in September to serve six months in jail, while Baker got 12 months to serve.
Once they finish serving their time, both men will have to come to the city every Saturday and Sunday for a year to pick up trash in the downtown area, Fredericksburg Circuit Judge Gordon Willis ruled this week. Willis ordered them to work from 9 a.m. to noon each day from Sophia Street to the University of Mary Washington, the same general area where much of their vandalism took place.
Also this week, both men were ordered to make combined restitution of $2,296, and each received multiple suspended 12-month sentences on their remaining combined 32 misdemeanor charges.
Willis ruled that the men will have to perform their cleanup duties regardless of the weather. Failure to do so could result in the implementation of some of the multiple suspended years hanging over their heads.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Kevin Gross, the men and a woman placed graffiti on businesses, a residence, parking lots and trash receptacles.
They were spotted on surveillance cameras in the downtown area, and police found identical taggings at the Sheetz in Central Park that same night.
Cameras caught the vandals in action there and police determined that the woman had made a purchase inside the store using a bank card. They tracked the woman down via the card and later arrested all three suspects.
The woman, 20-year-old Emily Jo Cintella of Locust Grove, previously pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors. She was ordered to perform 75 hours of community service and her charges will be dismissed if she stays out of trouble for a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.