A Stafford County couple has been charged with felonies for damaging Fredericksburg-owned watershed property with utility terrain and all-terrain vehicles, police said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said police were alerted Tuesday to extensive damage in the area of the Del Webb Community at 11 McQuarie Drive in Stafford. Vicinanzo said it was apparent that motorized vehicles had been trespassing on protected watershed property where the use of such vehicles is prohibited.
The property is in Stafford, but is owned by Fredericksburg, which also owns riverfront property in Spotsylvania and several other counties.
Stafford’s Special Problems Unit and city police officer Joe Young, the watershed manager, conducted a joint investigation that led to police following tracks to a residence on Simpson Lane, where they found a UTV parked under a carport.
Stafford 1st Sgt. Daniel Purcell obtained a search warrant and returned to the Simpson Lane residence Wednesday. The UTV had been moved, but Purcell was able to talk to the resident.
Vicinanzo said the resident told Purcell he had moved the UTV to the back of the home and admitted that he and his girlfriend had been driving a UTV and ATVs on the watershed property on March 27.
Daniel Garcia, 37, and Dolores Hernandez Garcia, 28, both of Stafford, were charged with felony destruction of private property and watershed property and trespassing. The two ATVs and the UTV driven on the poverty were seized, Vicinanzo said.
Both suspects were released on unsecured bonds, police said.
