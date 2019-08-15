An arrest has been made in connection with a Monday night shooting in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court in Spotsylvania County, where deputies found James Michael Wallin, 18, of Spotsylvania, dead at the scene.
Augustus A. Rhodes, 32, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The investigation is ongoing.
Rhodes is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Evidence shows two occupants arrived at the crime scene in a silver sedan at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to Maj. Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the vehicle exited the sedan and assaulted Wallin, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the driver and Wallin.
Both parties sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange, Wallin fatally.
The passenger in the sedan then assisted the wounded driver back into the vehicle. The wounded man and the sedan were later located at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Detectives are investigating a motive for the crime and the identity of the passenger in the vehicle, who is considered a witness.