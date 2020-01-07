The driver of a car was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Fauquier County school bus due to snowy road conditions.

As Fauquier County Public Schools were dismissed early due to a snow storm, buses carrying students started moving through the area at 11:30 a.m.

The accident happened at 12:56 p.m. on John Marshall Highway between Carrington and Sage roads, according to the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the special education bus was also injured in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The only student on the bus was not injured.

School bus drivers reported dangerous conditions throughout the region.

—Culpeper Star–Exponent

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments