The driver of a car was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a Fauquier County school bus due to snowy road conditions.
As Fauquier County Public Schools were dismissed early due to a snow storm, buses carrying students started moving through the area at 11:30 a.m.
The accident happened at 12:56 p.m. on John Marshall Highway between Carrington and Sage roads, according to the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the special education bus was also injured in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The only student on the bus was not injured.
School bus drivers reported dangerous conditions throughout the region.
—Culpeper Star–Exponent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.