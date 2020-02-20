A Madison County man died and an Orange County man suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on James Madison Highway in Culpeper.
Virginia State Police Trooper K. Reeves is investigating the fatal wreck that occurred at 7:35 p.m. on U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway), one-tenth of a mile south of State Route 299 (Madison Road), according to a news release Thursday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
According to the release, a 2016 Mini Cooper Countryman was traveling south on U.S. 15 when it ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, crossed a double solid yellow center line, collided with a northbound 2001 Ford F-150, over corrected again and collided with a northbound 2019 Ford F-250. The impact of the crash caused the Ford F-150 to hit a power pole.
The driver of the Mini Cooper, Allen E. Turner, 55, died at the scene. Turner was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Coffey.
The driver of the Ford F-150, a 59-year-old man from Orange, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Culpeper U.Va. Hospital, state police said. He was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.
The driver of the Ford F-250, a 38-year-old man from Culpeper, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
