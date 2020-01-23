King George detectives late last night were investigating a fatal shooting in the county.

Details were scarce Thursday night, but Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Kecia Wharton said one person was dead and at least one other was shot.

The incident apparently took place in the area of State Road, which is off U.S. 301. Wharton said she hopes to have more information Friday.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments