King George detectives late last night were investigating a fatal shooting in the county.
Details were scarce Thursday night, but Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Kecia Wharton said one person was dead and at least one other was shot.
The incident apparently took place in the area of State Road, which is off U.S. 301. Wharton said she hopes to have more information Friday.
The infection of "progressive politics," and its wages, continue to infect areas of the Commonwealth which have never experienced this sort of activity, particularly with this frequency, ever before.
Congratulations, Bloomberg, and your bought and paid for carpet bagging politicians and their sycophant scallywags.
