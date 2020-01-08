One man is dead and two others seriously injured following an early shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the town of Warrenton.

Witnesses called 911 at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to report they heard yelling and gunshots. Officers with the Warrenton Police Department responded to the scene at 393 Jackson St. to find three gunshot victims in an apartment, according to a news release from  the police.

A male victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center with life threatening injuries, a second male victim was ground transported to a regional trauma center with severe injuries. The third male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses have described three suspects running from the scene north toward Broadview Avenue. The only description available at this time is they were wearing dark clothing and hoodies. It is believed at least one of the suspects may be injured, the release stated.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are assisting with the homicide investigation. There will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area close to various shops and restaurants.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540/347-1100. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.

