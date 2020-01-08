One man is dead and two others seriously injured following an early shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the town of Warrenton.
Witnesses called 911 at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to report they heard yelling and gunshots. Officers with the Warrenton Police Department responded to the scene at 393 Jackson St. to find three gunshot victims in an apartment, according to a news release from the police.
A male victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center with life threatening injuries, a second male victim was ground transported to a regional trauma center with severe injuries. The third male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses have described three suspects running from the scene north toward Broadview Avenue. The only description available at this time is they were wearing dark clothing and hoodies. It is believed at least one of the suspects may be injured, the release stated.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are assisting with the homicide investigation. There will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area close to various shops and restaurants.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540/347-1100. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.