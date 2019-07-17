An 18-year-old Stafford County teenager was killed and his passenger was critically injured in a collision with a tractor trailer on U.S. 17 in Stafford on Tuesday evening, police said.
Jacob Viduszynski was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said. His passenger, also 18, was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.
According to police, the crash took place at 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of Richards Ferry and U.S. 17. Witnesses reported that the Hyundai was on Richards Ferry Road when the driver failed to yield to an 18-wheeler that was traveling south on U.S. 17. The rig struck the driver's side of the vehicle.
U.S. 17 was completely shut down for at least four hours and did not fully reopen until early Wednesday. Traffic was rerouted onto Hartwood and Richland roads as deputies investigated the crash and rescue workers tended to the injured.
The rerouting of large trucks onto the rural roads led to a number of complaints about damage to signs and possible damage to the roads. Vicinanzo said the Virginia Department of Transportation is aware of the complaints and is working on any needed repairs.