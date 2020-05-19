On Sunday shortly before 7 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a report that two people were assaulted at the front gate pond of Lake of the Woods.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the victims said a white man with a beard in his late 20s, wearing a blue Sturgis Harley–Davidson T-shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots, assaulted the victims with a rock. All three fled the area after the encounter, police said.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about the incident to call 540/672-1200.
