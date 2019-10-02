An Orange County man has been arrested on sex charges involving a 14-year-old girl.
Ronald Lee Bowers Jr., 27, is charged with three felony counts of carnal knowledge with a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distributing marijuana.
According to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Becky Jones began an investigation in July after receiving a tip. A grand jury indicted Bowers on Sept. 23 and he was taken into custody Tuesday.
The three felony charges against Bowers each carries a potential penalty of between two and 10 years in prison. The other charges are all misdemeanors that carry maximum penalties of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Court records indicate that all of the alleged offenses occurred in May. Bowers is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail under no bond.
