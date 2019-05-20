An Orange County man who had recently been released on bond after being accused of assaulting and abducting a woman is now accused of raping and trying to kill the same woman, authorities said.
Cruz Humberto Gallegos Grajeda, 52, was arrested last week and charged with rape, attempted murder, burglary with the intent to commit a felony, abduction and violating a protective order, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gallegos Grajeda is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail under no bond.
According to the Sheriff's Office release and court records, Gallegos Grajeda was charged with abduction and assault and battery on April 23 in connection with an incident involving the woman. He was released on bond on April 30.
On May 13, the woman showed up at the Orange courthouse seeking assistance with an alleged protective order violation. An Orange investigator responded to the request and was told that Gallegos Grajeda had committed a number of crimes against her on May 9 in the 13000 block of Constitution Highway, the release said.
Following an investigation, authorities obtained a number of new warrants and took the suspect back into custody. Rape carries a potential life sentence.